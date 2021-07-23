https://nationalfile.com/rep-paul-gosar-announces-he-is-sponsoring-10-year-immigration-moratorium-bill/

Representative Paul Gosar announced on Friday that he is sponsoring HR 4643, that would put a 10 year moratorium on immigration to the United States.

Gosar, widely considered to be the most pro-America First member of the House of Representatives, introduced the bill on the House floor on Thursday. HR 4643 would “prohibit the admission of aliens to the United States for 10 years,” an effort known as an immigration moratorium. In a tweet on Friday, Gosar said he was supporting the immigration moratorium “until we can figure out how to put Americans first.”

This week I sponsored a 10-year moratorium on immigration until we can figure out how to put Americans first pic.twitter.com/L7zPvfQIDs — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) July 23, 2021

In a statement, Gosar slammed the current administration for “ignoring and actively assisting the violation of our federal laws, claiming that it has “literally and figuratively opened the gates and is waving” around 2 million criminals into the country. A day one policy order from the administration ordered the focus of any deportations to only be on “national security and public safety threats,” and anyone who had illegally entered the country after November 1st, ordering a pause on all other deportations, a swift reversal of President Trump’s policy to make anyone in the country illegally a priority for deportation.

“We can’t have legal immigration when we have rampant illegal alien invaders,” Gosar continued. “This is a threat to our national security and our economy and to our citizens.” Gosar highlighted that with millions of Americans, including veterans, “now unemployed, homeless, or living in poverty, we need to take care of one another before we allow millions to migrate here. Time to pause migration to America and figure out how to put the American people first.”

The bill was widely applauded by supporters of the America First agenda on social media. Popular conservative news account Columbia Bugle declared Gosar a “great patriot,” while Red Eagle Politics, the conservative political analyst YouTuber, said that Congress needed “434 other Paul Gosars,” to which Gosar himself wryly pointed out would amount to “an army” of him.

Representative Gosar is not the first to support such an immigration moratorium. Former US House candidate Pete D’Abrosca kicked off his 2020 campaign for North Carolina’s 7th House District with a plan for a 10 year moratorium. “Immigration is the single most important issue to American voters,” D’Abrosca told National File in 2019. “For decades they’ve been telling their political overlords in Washington that they want less immigration. Yet they’re always ignored.”

