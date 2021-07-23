https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/23/report-about-100-u-s-athletes-are-unvaccinated-at-the-tokyo-olympics/

As libs continue to blame Fox News for a large number of Americans who are hesitant to take the COVID-19 vaccine. . .

. . .they are remarkably silent about pro and amateur athletes also refusing to get the jab:

This means about 83% of the Olympians are vaccinated:

And they’re happy with this number:

The IOC says about 15% of all athletes aren’t vaccinated:

But former Trump Surgeon General Jerome Adams warned that that the games could turn into a superspreader even and from a scientific perspective they should not have gone forward:

We’ll circle back to this when the games are over and see if he was right or not.

