As libs continue to blame Fox News for a large number of Americans who are hesitant to take the COVID-19 vaccine. . .

How much longer before a class action lawsuit is filed against Fox News — and opinion hosts like Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham — for knowingly spreading disinformation about Covid-19, masks and the vaccine? — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) July 23, 2021

. . .they are remarkably silent about pro and amateur athletes also refusing to get the jab:

About 100 U.S. athletes in Tokyo are unvaccinated as the Olympics begins, the team’s top doctor reveals. https://t.co/T1WW8TDIUu — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 23, 2021

This means about 83% of the Olympians are vaccinated:

About 100 of the 613 U.S. athletes descending on Tokyo for the Olympics are unvaccinated, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee’s medical chief said hours before Friday night’s opening ceremony. https://t.co/YbAkEY50a8 — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) July 23, 2021

And they’re happy with this number:

At the Olympics, 83 percent of U.S. athletes are vaccinated. That means about 100 American Olympians are unvaccinated, but the USOPC is pleased with that rate. https://t.co/2Nq1wlBKMh — Adam Kilgore (@AdamKilgoreWP) July 23, 2021

The IOC says about 15% of all athletes aren’t vaccinated:

Around 15% of residents of the Olympic Village are unvaccinated against COVID-19, according to the IOC. https://t.co/ZAE3jj8ICC — HuffPost (@HuffPost) July 23, 2021

But former Trump Surgeon General Jerome Adams warned that that the games could turn into a superspreader even and from a scientific perspective they should not have gone forward:

“From a scientific point of view, this is not something we’d advise,” former U.S. Surgeon General @JeromeAdamsMD says of the #Tokyo2020 Olympics amid a spike in Covid-19 cases. https://t.co/Aqrm4Lepv8 pic.twitter.com/dKexF0tAAM — Cheddar News 🧀 (@cheddar) July 23, 2021

We’ll circle back to this when the games are over and see if he was right or not.

