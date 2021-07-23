https://hannity.com/media-room/report-ice-confirms-30-of-detainees-refusing-covid-19-vaccine-while-in-detention-centers/

A new report is shedding more light on conditions inside immigration detention centers along the US-Mexico border, with ICE officials confirming upwards of 30% of detainees are refusing the COVID-19 vaccine when offered the injection.

“ICE confirms to @FoxNews that 30% of their detainees have refused the COVID-19 vaccine while in ICE detention centers. ICE data shows there are 1,182 positive cases out of 27,067 detainees,” reports Fox News Bill Melugin.

NEW: ICE confirms to @FoxNews that 30% of their detainees have refused the COVID-19 vaccine while in ICE detention centers. ICE data shows there are 1,182 positive cases out of 27,067 detainees. About 4.3%. Hat tip to @axios who first broke the story. https://t.co/Km2cMMFeCZ — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 22, 2021

The journalist posted other videos this week showing Federal Agents escorting migrants -some from Haiti and Senegal- into the USA.

“Another group of migrants has just been walked through the border gate into the U.S. here in Del Rio, TX. Most of the group is from Haiti. Some of the single adult men you see waiting in the back tell me they’re from Senegal, a country in West Africa. It’s non-stop,” posted the reporter.

NEW: Another group of migrants has just been walked through the border gate into the U.S. here in Del Rio, TX. Most of the group is from Haiti. Some of the single adult men you see waiting in the back tell me they’re from Senegal, a country in West Africa. It’s non-stop. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/3yL5gGECPo — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 22, 2021

“NEW: More groups of migrants being walked through the border gate to a waiting Border Patrol van here in Del Rio this morning. This is one of several groups we’ve seen come through today. Our drone team in RGV says 300+ have already crossed in La Joya, TX as of 9am,” he added.

NEW: More groups of migrants being walked through the border gate to a waiting Border Patrol van here in Del Rio this morning. This is one of several groups we’ve seen come through today. Our drone team in RGV says 300+ have already crossed in La Joya, TX as of 9am. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/QilYPqRCmO — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 22, 2021

This group of Haitian men just walked through the border gate and turned themselves in to Border Patrol. We have seen hundreds of Haitians arriving here in Del Rio this week. The flow of migrants showing up is almost nonstop every day unless there’s a big storm. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/KmHcYccLul — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 21, 2021

The refusal comes as the ‘Delta’ Variant of the disease spreads rapidly across the USA.

The Biden administration is reportedly considering a new push for face-masks in the United States as cases of the Delta Variant rise in most major cities, raising new questions over America’s “return to normalcy” this summer.

“Top White House aides and Biden administration officials are debating whether they should urge vaccinated Americans to wear masks in more settings as the delta variant causes spikes in coronavirus infections across the country, according to six people familiar with the discussions,” reported the Washington Post.

Officials in the administration refused to comment publicly on the article.

“The head of the CDC, our public health arm, just spoke to this earlier this morning and made clear that there had not been a decision to change our mask guidance,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday. “We are guided by science and we’re guided by our public health experts and any decision would come from the CDC… There has been no decision to change our mask guidelines.”

“Overall the CDC recommendations haven’t changed,” added CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.

The President himself was asked about the state of the pandemic during a televised Town Hall event on CNN Wednesday night.

“We follow the science,” Biden said. “What’s happening now is all the major scientific operations in this country and the 25-person group we put together are looking at all the possibilities of what’s happening now.”

Local officials in Los Angeles and Philadelphia now urge all residents -even the vaccinated- to wear face masks when entering any public building.

Philadelphia recommends indoor mask-wearing for all including those fully vaccinated amid COVID-19 infection uptick. “It means all of us going back to wearing masks in public. Kids under 12 cannot yet be vaccinated. They need you to step up.”https://t.co/8qRHUEHO4C — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) July 22, 2021

“As of this week, over one million people have been vaccinated in Philadelphia,” said Mayor Jim Kenney. “The numbers make it clear: vaccinations are the best way to combat COVID-19 by protecting ourselves and the people around us.”

Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole added the town is also witnessing “a small but disturbing increase in hospitalizations due to COVID-19 among children.”

“It’s time for all of us to do what we need to do to protect our city’s kids. That means getting fully vaccinated if you haven’t yet, and it means all of us going back to wearing masks in public. Kids under 12 cannot yet be vaccinated. They need you to step up,” she said.

Read the full report at Fox News.

‘ROUTINE ERROR’: 6,700 North Carolina Residents ‘Incorrectly Told They Have Coronavirus’ via Text posted by Hannity Staff – 9.16.20 Nearly 7,000 residents in North Carolina were told via text message last week that they tested positive for the Coronavirus despite not actually having contracted the disease. “More than 6,700 individuals in Mecklenburg County in North Carolina were told in a text message sent from Mecklenburg County Health Department on Friday that they tested positive for COVID-19 and over 500 people were told through a county email that they were also infected with the novel coronavirus. But the results were incorrect due to a technical error by Health Space, the company they use for contact tracing, according to a statement on the county’s website,” reports Fox News. “An error during routine maintenance last Friday resulted in a county data vendor sending erroneous texts and email messages to people saying they were positive for COVID-19,” the statement on the county website said. “Very quickly we began to work with the vendor to understand the issue and make sure that it did not continue. Once corrected we were told that 6,727 text messages and 541 emails were sent to individuals who were already in their system. We then worked with the vendor to send a corrected text/email to all that received the erroneous one,” the email stated in part. Read the full report here. ‘SICKENING’: Backlash Grows Against Denver Democrat Who Supported Spreading Coronavirus at MAGA Rallies posted by Hannity Staff – 3.03.20 Denver’s Democratic Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca is facing a growing backlash on social media this week after calling for those sick with the deadly Coronavirus to intentionally spread the disease at ‘Make America Great Again’ rallies. “Democrat Denver Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca says that she stands in ‘solidarity’ with someone who says that they if they get the coronavirus that they will attend as many Trump rallies as possible She appears to have made the statement on her government Twitter account,” posted a reporter with the Daily Wire. These people are sick. https://t.co/74mEIJDOpa — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 3, 2020 “These people are sick,” posted Donald Trump Jr. “This elected Democrat in Colorado doesn’t seem very nice!” the Trump campaign War Room Twitter account posted in response. This elected Democrat in Colorado doesn’t seem very nice! @CandiCdeBacaD9 https://t.co/NvCn6UA4Wd — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) March 3, 2020 Read the full report here. Source: Fox News

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

