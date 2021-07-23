https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/reporter-julie-kelly-exposes-shocking-doj-abuse-jan-6-political-prisoners-war-room-video/

American Greatness reporter Julie Kelly joined The War Room on Friday to discuss the ongoing persecution of the Jan. 6 political prisoners.

Kelly continues to expose the horrific government abuse of the Jan. 6 political prisoners.

Dozens of Jan. 6 protesters are languishing in jail without a trial for over 6 months now for misdemeanor charges.

This is government abuse of American citizens. We have never seen this sort of abuse of American citizens for minor offenses.

Earlier today we reported on January 6 protesters being brutally beaten, stripped, hogtied and humiliated by DC guards at their detention compound in Washington DC.

