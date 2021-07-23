https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-rubin-report/australia-lockdown

On the latest episode of “The Rubin Report,” BlazeTV host Dave Rubin reacted to the insane new coronavirus restrictions put in place in response to an “outbreak” of new cases of the delta variant in Greater Sydney, Australia.

Last weekend, the New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced a “no regrets” policy that may be the most extreme response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the world. The Sydney lockdown will force almost a million people to stay in their homes — but wait until you hear Dave break down the numbers used to justify these draconian measures.

Dave also shared a clip from NSW Chief Health Officer Dr. Kerry Chant, in which she actually advises people not to “engage in conversations” with friends and neighbors “as you go about your daily lives.”

“There is some seriously evil, Orwellian language right there,” Dave said. “Do not ‘engage in conversations’? Why would the government not want people to engage in conversations? … That is scary, scary stuff.”

