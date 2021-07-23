https://www.dailywire.com/news/schiff-taunts-gop-shell-of-its-former-self-crenshaw-fires-back-your-party-believes-men-can-be-pregnant

On Friday, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) taunted the Republican Party, tweeting “The Republican Party is a shell of its former self. … America needs two functional parties.”

Rep. Dan Crenshaw fired back with a dose of which party had left its moorings, snapping, “We ain’t perfect… but your party believes men can be pregnant and ‘real socialism hasn’t been tried.’”

We ain’t perfect… but your party believes men can be pregnant and “real socialism hasn’t been tried.” So there’s that. https://t.co/KmlvWhj1my — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) July 23, 2021

Schiff was the leading attack dog for the Democrats during the Trump administration. Some examples:

From The Daily Wire in January 2020:

Schiff also proposed hypotheticals to impugn Trump, suggesting that if Russian hackers released information related to Burisma, the Ukraine energy company that inexplicably employed former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, Trump would do nothing about it. “Can you have the least bit of confidence that Donald Trump will stand up to them and protect our national interest over his own personal interest? You know you can’t, which makes him dangerous to this country. You know you can’t. You know you can’t count on him. None of us can. None of us can,” Schiff said.

In November 2019, Schiff, who was conducting the impeachment hearings targeting former President Trump, spoke before the California Democrats’ fall nominating convention on in Long Beach, California, claiming the greatest threat to “the life and health of our democracy comes from within” in reference to Trump. He added, “Two years ago I stood before you and I urged you to resist and you did. But we are more than resistance now, we are a majority. We’re a majority in one House and we will become the majority in the other. And we will send that charlatan in the White House back to the golden throne he came from.”

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY)fired back on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom,” “Listen, my background is in the military. There are a lot of great people in the military I would follow into combat if they were charging a hill. I would follow them. I would die for them. I would fight with them. I would never want to have to charge a hill with Adam Schiff leading the charge.”

“What you saw in that speech is really disgusting rhetoric, it’s divisive. What we’ve seen from this entire impeachment charade is an effort that essentially and eagerly tears our country in half,” he continued. “We should be focusing on important priorities for our constituents, but instead for him to give that kind of speech over the weekend, it’s sick, it’s not helpful for our country, it’s divisive and it’s not bringing us together, and no, I wouldn’t be following him.”

In December 2018, Schiff stated, “There’s a very real prospect that on the day Donald Trump leaves office, the Justice Department may indict him. That he may be the first president in quite some time to face the real prospect of jail time.”

