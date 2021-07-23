https://www.oann.com/schlumberger-profit-rises-as-oilfield-activity-returns/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=schlumberger-profit-rises-as-oilfield-activity-returns



FILE PHOTO: The exterior of the Schlumberger Corporation headquarters building is pictured in the Galleria area of Houston January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Richard Carson FILE PHOTO: The exterior of the Schlumberger Corporation headquarters building is pictured in the Galleria area of Houston January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Richard Carson

July 23, 2021

(Reuters) -Schlumberger NV reported a rise in second-quarter profit on Friday, as a rebound in crude prices revived demand for the company’s oilfield services and related equipment.

Global crude prices rose 18% in the June quarter and have climbed 42% since the start of 2021 on the back of a vaccine-fueled demand recovery and output cuts by producer group OPEC+.

Still, this recovery is under threat as a resurgence of infections from virus variants prompts fresh curbs and restrictions in parts of the world.

“While the rise of the COVID-19 Delta variant and resurgence of related disruptions could impact the pace of economic reopening, industry projections of oil demand reflect the anticipation of a wider vaccine-enabled recovery, improving road mobility, and the impact of various economic stimulus programs”, Schlumberger Chief Executive Officer Olivier Le Peuch said in a statement.

The world’s largest oilfield services provider said net income was $431 million, or 30 cents per share, for the three months June 30, compared with $299 million, or 21 cents per share, in the first quarter.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

