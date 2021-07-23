https://www.oann.com/senior-u-s-diplomat-to-lead-talks-with-russia-next-week-state-department/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=senior-u-s-diplomat-to-lead-talks-with-russia-next-week-state-department



July 23, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will lead the U.S. delegation in a meeting of the U.S.-Russia Strategic Stability Dialogue in Geneva on July 28, the State Department said on Friday.

“This meeting follows up on a commitment made between President Biden and Russian President Putin to have a deliberate and robust dialogue between our two nations that will seek to lay the groundwork for future arms control and risk reduction measures,” the department said in a statement.

(Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

