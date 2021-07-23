https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/shock-claim-6300-citizens-die-in-flooded-chinese-tunnel/

Posted by Kane on July 23, 2021 11:22 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Bodies secretly being moved at night.

Twitter users say more than 6,000 have died.



Full story here…

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...