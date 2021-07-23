https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/shock-claim-6300-citizens-die-in-flooded-chinese-tunnel/
It is said the tunnel is now under military control, #CCP is secretly moving the bodies out in the night.
Watch my comprehensive & unique coverage of the #Zhengzhou #flood , at https://t.co/IudLA2MUYv#floods #HenanProvince #CCPChina #flooding #Flood #chinaflood #ChinaFloods pic.twitter.com/gndUwstqhV
— Jennifer Zeng 曾錚 (@jenniferatntd) July 23, 2021
Bodies secretly being moved at night.
Twitter users say more than 6,000 have died.
京广隧道的部分中间有上部镂空，可以看到有人逃出来。 pic.twitter.com/drsxhMIFEJ
— 大耳朵猫妹 (@big_ear_cat) July 23, 2021
侯哥拍车门救人
（3）
危机时刻必须当机立断，汽车虽然贵重，但是生命比啥都重要， pic.twitter.com/mZy8AkuiLw
— 楚天鹰二世 (@xxf58112) July 23, 2021