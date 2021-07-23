https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/kevindowneyjr/2021/07/23/bidens-doj-wont-investigate-nursing-home-deaths-in-michigan-and-pennsylvania-n1464334

Wolf and Whitmer Need a Probing

Drinks are on Gretch and Tom tonight. Gropey Joe Biden’s Department of Justice (DOJ) has decided there is no need for an inquiry into Pennsylvania Governor Thomas Wolf and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, both Democrats, regarding their nursing homes death rates from the China virus. The governors got their happy news via a letter from the DOJ.

New: DOJ tells Whitmer’s team feds won’t pursue investigation related to COVID-19 nursing home policies. Comes after DOJ under Trump suggested Whitmer “issued orders which may have resulted in the deaths of thousands of elderly nursing home residents” https://t.co/eeAgvNTVna — Dave Boucher (@Dave_Boucher1) July 22, 2021

“We have reviewed the information you provided along with additional information available to the Department. Based on that review, we have decided not to open a CRIPA investigation of any public nursing facility within Michigan at this time,” Steven Rosenbaum, a top DOJ official, informed Whitmer in the letter. CRIPA stands for the Civil Rights of Institutionalized Persons Act. Governor Wolf got the same note. No one is surprised. Whitmer’s pit bull attorney general, Democrat Dana Nessel, also decided not to start an investigation into her boss’s involvement in the nursing home scandal, though Michigan Republicans have been calling for one. Michigan’s House reps recently voted to strip Whitmer of her “emergency powers,” which allowed her to impose draconian lockdown measures on the Great Lake State

Related: Defendant in Whitmer ‘Kidnap’ Plot Says Zealous FBI Agents Stagecrafted It and Entrapped Defendants

The DOJ requested information from the governors of four states–Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey–in August 2020 regarding how they ordered nursing homes to accept COVID-positive residents, despite concerns from a variety of groups, officials, and families about the potentially devastating results.

Not So Fast, Murphy and Cuomo

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo haven’t received an all-clear letter from the DOJ yet. Both are Democrats, so I think we can predict what will happen.

Hero Takes a Fall

Last year at this time Governor Cuomo was a media king–even a sex symbol. He won accolades for his handling of New York’s explosive COVID situation. He is now, twelve months later, fighting for his political career. Cuomo is currently in hot water for several things, including preferential China virus testing for his friends, family, and supporters; forcing interns to write his book; and sexual harassment of roughly 30 women. New York State Attorney General Letitia James, who is considering a gubernatorial run against Cuomo, is the person spearheading the investigation into the beleaguered governor. James is also a Democrat, albeit a much more “progressive” one.

This nauseating panegyric goes so far as to describe @NYGovCuomo as a panty-dropping sex symbol. Seriously? @GovRonDeSantis is younger, smarter and better-looking — and has a much higher % of residents still alive — but no puff pieces on him. I wonder why.https://t.co/pV3sIbXiIg — Greg D. (@thepowergtd) October 8, 2020

Cuomo, who had the stones to sell a book about his China virus-era leadership, is hip deep in the COVID nursing home scandal. He ordered New York state nursing homes to take COVID-infected residents back into their units, causing an avalanche of COVID deaths. His staff then lied about how many elderly resident actually died.

Michigan, New York, and New Jersey are three of the hardest-hit states.

A huge amount of China flu deaths in the four states mentioned came from nursing homes. This includes 30% of Michigan deaths, though, like New York, many think Michigan’s number is low compared to actual nursing home and long-term care facility deaths.

No official word yet from New Jersey Governor Murphy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

