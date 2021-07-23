https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/st-louis-reimposes-indoor-mask-mandate-regardless-vaccination-status/

St. Louis County and city reimposed its indoor mask mandate regardless of vaccination status.

The mask mandate will go into effect on Monday.

“We’ve lost more than 500 St. Louisans to COVID-19, and if our region doesn’t work together to protect one another, we could see spikes that overwhelm our hospital and public health systems,” Fredrick Echols, acting director of health for the City of St. Louis, said in a statement.

“The City and County health departments are taking this joint step to save lives, make sure hospitals can provide the care residents rely on, and protect our children so they can enjoy a full range of educational opportunities this year,” he added. “Vaccines remain one of the best methods to prevent severe complications and death from the virus.”

TRENDING: Attorney: Jan. 6 Prisoners Brutally Beaten, Stripped, Hogtied, Humiliated by Guards – One Prisoner Blinded in One Eye – Worse Abuse Than Gitmo (VIDEO)

KMOV reported the St. Louis Pandemic Task Force on Friday showed 318 people hospitalized with Covid.

A mandate that everyone wear a mask in public places in St. Louis City and County is coming back. Effective Monday, everyone 5 and older in St. Louis City and County must wear a mask in indoor public places and on public transportation regardless of vaccinated status. Officials are also urging people to wear masks in outside if they are in a group. Those who are seated in a restaurant or bar eating and drinking, and those who have disabilities that prevent them from wearing masks are exempt from the mandate.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

