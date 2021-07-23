https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/its-open-border-season/
Tucker with Texas mayor Don McLaughlin last night
New footage from La Joya…
NEW: More groups of migrants being walked through the border gate to a waiting Border Patrol van here in Del Rio this morning. This is one of several groups we’ve seen come through today. Our drone team in RGV says 300+ have already crossed in La Joya, TX as of 9am. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/QilYPqRCmO
— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 22, 2021
NEW: Another group of migrants has just been walked through the border gate into the U.S. here in Del Rio, TX. Most of the group is from Haiti. Some of the single adult men you see waiting in the back tell me they’re from Senegal, a country in West Africa. It’s non-stop. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/3yL5gGECPo
— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 22, 2021