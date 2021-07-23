https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/student-pilot-loses-engine-during-flight-video-inside-cockpit/

Nice work here from this student pilot

PILOT STATEMENT

Student Pilot Brian Parsley was completed his solo long cross country flight. Approximately 12 miles from airport started experiencing rough engine. Assuming it was “carb ice” took appropriate measures. The camera was started after it cleared to show instructor should it happen again. Shortly after communicating to ATC the video picks up. The aircraft ran out of fuel and this was 100% my responsibility at the end of the day. I did do my flight plan, checked fuel, and all necessary checks prior to leaving. It’s also worth noting I’ve flown the same route with my instructor. So using this assumption and the fact I did my flight planning correctly I flew. This was the wrong decision and the biggest takeaway for me. I will get fuel going forward every time I land regardless of what gages state or distance. That mistake could’ve cost a life. This was more than just a “near death” experience. It was an incredible learning opportunity for others as well.

This video is from the pilot himself as he explains what happened







