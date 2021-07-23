https://justthenews.com/nation/science/study-too-much-coffee-can-shrink-your-brain?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Scientists are warning that the results from a new study indicate that excess coffee drinking can shrink one’s brain and put oneself at greater risk for dementia and stroke.

Research out of the University of South Australia claims researchers “have found that high coffee consumption is associated with smaller total brain volumes and an increased risk of dementia.”

The study, conducted via the university’s Australian Centre for Precision Health, found that “those who drank more than six cups of coffee a day had a 53 per cent increased risk of dementia.”

“This is the most extensive investigation into the connections between coffee, brain volume measurements, the risks of dementia, and the risks of stroke,” lead researcher Kitty Pham claimed. “[I]t’s also the largest study to consider volumetric brain imaging data and a wide range of confounding factors.

