Seth Keshel image.

Rep. Steve Toth filed a bill (HB 241) for forensic audit earlier this week on the top 13 population counties in Texas.

The Texas counties include:

Harris

Dallas

Bexar

Tarrant

Travis

Collin

Denton

Hidalgo

Fort Bend

El Paso

Montgomery

Williamson

Cameron

According to analyst Seth Keshel those counties represent over half-a-million imaginary Biden votes.

On Wednesday Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said he would support an audit of his state’s 2020 election results.

Via Talking Points Memo:

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) on Wednesday said he’d support an audit of his state’s 2020 election results days after a state representative introduced a bill to audit the state’s largest counties. It just so happens almost all of those counties voted for Joe Biden. “I don’t know why we wouldn’t want to give people confidence in our elections, and give them the chance to know for sure that they’ve had an audit, and things are good or they’re bad,” Paxton told talk radio host Chad Hasty in an interview. “And it gives us an opportunity to figure out how we want to correct that.”

BREAKING REPORT: Texas AG Paxton Says He Endorses ELECTION AUDIT in the State of Texas.. — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) July 23, 2021

Dr. David Clements and Seth Keshel together are analyzing the election data from every US state and creating a strategy for those interested in an individualized forensic audit plan for each state.

On Wednesday the two experts looked at the state of Texas.

Via The Professor’s Record:

Captain Seth Keshel’s observations:

President Trump defeated Joe Biden 52% to 46.5% in Texas in 2020.

Trump – 5,890,347 (52.1%)

Biden – 5,259,126 (46.5%)

Dr. Keshel estimated there were 675,000 excess votes for Biden, conservatively estimated, in the 2020 election. Biden was up 1.38 million votes from Hillary Clinton, with Trump also up at a record number 1.21 million votes from 2016.

