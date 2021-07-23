http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Fl58_fQMDB4/

Texas state Democrat lawmakers “do not regret” coming to Washington, DC, even though there is now a coronavirus outbreak within the city, they said during a press conference Thursday.

The video posted by the RNC Research shows members of the Texas state Democrat caucus answering questions from reporters. A reporter asked, “With respect to the recent [coronavirus] outbreak [in Washington, DC], would this have happened if we have stayed home?” The reporter added, “Do [the lawmakers] regret coming to D.C.?”

The lawmaker said, “We don’t regret coming to D.C. at all. It was very important to protect the freedom to vote.”

Watch:

The Democrats fled from the Texas State Legislature earlier in the month to Washington, where they have been staying to avoid their responsibilities as lawmakers in Texas and are protesting efforts by the Texas state Republicans to strengthen election safeguards in the Lone Star State.

The lawmakers were pictured on a bus and the plane on their way to D.C. while smiling and maskless, Breitbart News reported. One person even caught the Democrats with a case of Miller Lite on the bus.

Since the Texas Democrats have been in D.C., there has been a coronavirus outbreak. Many aides on Capitol Hill and in the White House have either caught the virus or have had to be tested. As of Tuesday, six of the Democrats who fled Lone Star State have tested positive for the Chinese coronavirus.

