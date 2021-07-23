https://pjmedia.com/columns/kevindowneyjr/2021/07/23/texas-has-had-it-with-bidens-border-crisis-gov-abbott-is-taking-matter-into-his-own-hands-n1464226

Don’t Mess With Texas

There is nothing like watching real Patriots stand up and make a difference. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that Texas law enforcement has begun arresting illegal immigrants for trespassing.

“President Biden’s open-border policies have led to a humanitarian crisis at our southern border as record levels of illegal immigrants, drugs, and contraband pour into Texas,” Abbott said in a June 10 statement. “While securing the border is the federal government’s responsibility, Texas will not sit idly by as this crisis grows. The state is working collaboratively with communities impacted by the crisis to arrest and detain individuals coming into Texas illegally.”

Farmers want Biden to pay for damage from illegal immigration. Biden Open Border policies have destroyed property of farmers & ranchers. Biden has a responsibility to help those property owners. He should show as much care for Texans as for migrants.

“Texas has begun arresting illegal immigrants who are trespassing in Texas or vandalizing property & fences. They are now being sent to this jail rather than being released like the Biden Admin has been doing. We are adding more officers, National Guard & jails,” Abbott said Thursday.

Thus far, roughly 10 people, all single, adult men, have been arrested and thrown into the hoosegow, with more to come, authorities said Thursday. The jailbirds are being held at what had been a heretofore empty state prison in Dilley, Texas, which lies about 100 miles north of the border town of Laredo. The converted facility will be able to hold just over 950 people. Clearly not the “American dream” they’d hoped for, but that’s what happens when you enter Texas illegally. Texas authorities are expecting to arrest between 100 and 200 trespassers per day.

Arizona, are you paying attention?

Letter From The Heart of Texas

Governor Abbott isn’t playing around. He sent a letter to Gropey Joe Biden, demanding the feds return all the land the federal government took from Texas that it didn’t use to build a wall. “I write now to demand that you immediately return to Texans any land taken by the federal government but not used for building a border wall,” said Abbott.

Pay The Tab, El Presidente

Texas farmers and ranchers have lost so much money due to illegal immigrants that they want Biden to compensate them.

Russell Boening, the president of the country’s largest organization of farmers, The Texas Farm Bureau, told The New York Post that his group’s farmers, including those who live hundreds of miles north of the Texas-Mexico border, are seeing human smugglers drive vehicles through their fields of crops, even running over fences. Every time a vehicle rams through a fence the repairs cost between $1,000 and $4,000, money the ranchers and farmers have to cough up. They’ve had homes broken into and they’ve had entire families of illegal immigrants left stranded on their property.

Governor Abbott also announced that Texas would continue building former President Donald Trump’s border wall and called on other governors to deploy law enforcement and National Guard members to the southern border to help with the crisis.

“In the Biden Administration’s absence, Texas is stepping up to get the job done by building the border wall,” Abbott said in a June 16 statement. “Through this comprehensive public safety effort, we will secure the border, slow the influx of unlawful immigrants, and restore order in our border communities.”

Governor Abbott established a donation site to help fund the wall. Texas received $459,000 in the first week.

