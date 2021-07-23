https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/the-last-free-man-in-the-nfl/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
Jerry so if a vaccinated player gives an unvaccinated player with underlying conditions covid it’s cool though? And the player with underlying conditions gets blamed for it. From minority to the majority now the minorities don’t matter? https://t.co/sJC1ec0DC1
— Cole Beasley (@Bease11) July 23, 2021
Bills WR Cole Beasley has been sharing Robert Malone tweets all morning.
Here’s an interesting exchange…