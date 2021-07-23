https://redstate.com/streiff/2021/07/23/the-left-and-right-can-agree-that-dr-fauci-was-a-disingenuous-and-evasive-little-weasel-in-his-answers-to-senator-rand-paul-n414381
About The Author
Related Posts
Latest WaPo Fact Check on Stacey Abrams Should Further Mobilize Georgia Voters Against Her
April 28, 2021
California School District Makes History With Mandatory CRT-Based Program for Preschoolers
July 14, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy