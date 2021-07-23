https://pjmedia.com/columns/stephen-kruiser/2021/07/23/the-morning-briefing-sorry-libs-ron-desantis-isnt-going-to-fall-apart-n1464108

Top O’ the Briefing

DeSantis Keeps Rolling

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Julio Iglesias occasionally shows up in my hot tub and sings Irish show tunes.

The COVID 19-delayed Summer Olympics are getting underway and DOCTOR Jill Biden is the official representative of the United States of America there. I know what you’re thinking: “Hey, at least they sent a Biden who can speak English or isn’t a syphilitic struggling junkie artist.” I’d had that same thought too. Then I had a more amusing one: imagine what Kamala Harris is thinking right now. Isn’t the veep supposed to get the cherry travel fluff gigs like this?

I’m telling you, these two women spend all of their free time thinking of ways to destroy each other.

You know how women are.

We’ve talked about the fact that we shouldn’t look ahead and speculate about elections to come, especially the 2024 presidential race. We’ve also acknowledged that it’s difficult to avoid doing so.

Whenever the 2024 conversation happens, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is always one of the first two names mentioned. During a radio hit earlier in the week, the host asked me if I thought that DeSantis was peaking too early. I replied that given the fact that he’s facing another gubernatorial election he doesn’t really have a way to avoid the spotlight. I also said that I wasn’t worried about it because he keeps hitting ’em out of the park.

What’s impressive about DeSantis’s continued success is that the Democrats and the media have been working overtime to set him up and make him fail. Much to their chagrin, he keeps not failing. The Democrats, bless their hearts, seem to have not grown tired of being embarrassed by DeSantis yet.

DeSantis’s latest home run was his response to the utter insanity about making school kids wear masks this fall, which Paula wrote about:

Asked during a press conference on Thursday about the idea of a federal mask mandate for children when school resumes in the fall, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis didn’t pull any punches: There’s been talk about potentially people advocating at the federal level imposing compulsory masks on kids. We’re not doing that in Florida, okay?” DeSantis said. “We want kids to be able to be kids. We need them to be able to breathe,” he added. “It’s terribly uncomfortable for them to do it. There’s not very much science behind it.” He noted that there was no meaningful difference in COVID-19 cases between Florida schools that did require masks and those that didn’t. White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked about DeSantis’ comment in her Thursday press briefing. “If I were a parent in Florid that would be greatly concerning to me because kids under the age of 12 are not vaccinated. They’re not eligible yet.”

Jen Psaki has demonstrated time and again that she’s the dumbest person in any room that she’s ever in, so it’s not surprising that she went with boilerplate Dem response to anything DeSantis does regarding ridiculous and tyrannical pandemic protocols: accuse him of endangering his citizens.

Update: they’ve been wrong every time.

The reason that DeSantis isn’t going to be tripped up is because he’s operating from a set of principles rather than attempting to please the media. I wrote in February that it would be great if DeSantis could teach weaker Republicans how to deal with the media. The first rule for any Republican should be to not care what anyone in the mainstream media thinks. DeSantis seems to be good at that.

I know that Democrats are dreaming of the day one of their outlandish claims about DeSantis comes true, but I think they’re in for a lot more disappointment.

Yes, 2024 is a long way away and any number of bad things can happen.

When it comes to Ron DeSantis though, none of them are.

Let’s enjoy that.

Everything Isn’t Awful

This dog rescued a kitten trapped in a hose 😍 https://t.co/kpbijhDqLv pic.twitter.com/WIA4utMx3n — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 22, 2021

PJ Media

VodkaPundit: Everything Is Up in Biden’s America: Food Prices, Jobless Claims, Division…

Washington State Forced This Church to Pay for Abortion. A Court Just Ruled in the Church’s Favor

Democrats Want to Weaken Section 230… to Target ‘Health Misinformation’

Islamic Jihad and the Church Bells of Noon: The Siege of Belgrade

Biden Should Take a Lesson From Bernie Sanders and Define ‘Fair Share’ Accurately

David Limbaugh: Biden’s Baleful Border Betrayal

A Few Questions for the Biden Administration on the Latest COVID-19 Uptick

Will Amazon Hit It Out of the Park With ‘Lord of the Rings’–Or Go Woke?

Exposing the ‘Soft Totalitarianism’ Behind the Virginia Values Act

Are the Longhorns and Sooners Headed to the SEC?

[WATCH] Gov. DeSantis Skillfully Dismantles Arguments for Masking Children in 30 Seconds

New Poll Shows Newsom Recall Effort Gaining Momentum in California

BUSTED: ‘Incel’ Creep Planned to Murder 3,000 Women

Three Thugs Beat and Strangle a Cop in Illinois. Now They’re Out on Bail.

Twitter Says It’s Testing a New Capability. Joe Biden Will Dislike It.

There It Is: Defendant in Whitmer ‘Kidnap’ Plot Says Zealous FBI Agents Stagecrafted It and Entrapped Defendants

Townhall Mothership

Police Respond to Gunshots in Downtown DC

America’s Least Favorite Junkie is at it again. Hunter Biden to Meet with Potential Buyers in a Move Which Goes Against Assurances from White House

God will deal with this. Speaker Pelosi Flagrantly Touts Her Catholic Faith While Promoting Repeal of Hyde

Did You Catch the Reactions from the CNN Segment About Fauci When Mary Katharine Ham Laid into Him?

Psaki Spreads a Bunch of Baloney About ‘System’ Dealing With Hunter

Dissent Is the Highest Form of Patriotism…but Not Online

Democratic Politician Accidentally Tells the Truth About Media Bias

Cam&Co. Gov’t Imposed Second Amendment Slowdown In Connecticut

Biden’s Wishful Thinking On Gun Control Reveals Its Weakness

Czechs To Allow Gun Ownership For Self-Defense

Gardner meltdown deepens: Who falsely put prosecutor’s electronic signature on 28 cases?

Atlantic: California schools dropping the SAT is going to backfire

Politico wonders: How can Biden get women back in the workforce?

Byron York sums up ‘the White House’s tortured case’ for how we’ll know Hunter Biden’s art sales are on the up-and-up

Drew Holden sees some not-so-subtle differences in CNN’s tweets about Biden and Trump town halls

‘NOBODY GETS PAID’: The NFL will reportedly penalize teams and players if games can’t be played because of COVID-19 outbreaks

VIP

An Iowa Teacher Told Us Everything We Need to Know About Critical Race Theory in 1968

The Biden Presidency Is Voter-Approved Elder Abuse

Major American City Declares Racism a ‘Public Health Crisis’

‘White Privilege’: Geraldo Rivera Freaks Out Over Alarmist CDC Life Expectancy Report

The Biden Administration Is About to Force a No-Win Situation on Parents

U.S. to Sanction Members of Cuban Military and Police

GOLD ‘Five O’Clock Somewhere’ with Kruiser, Preston, VodkaPundit – Replay Available

GOLD Republicans Threaten to Launch Their Own Jan. 6 Riot Commission, Because Why the Hell Not?

Around the Interwebz

More Americans Want BLM Riots Investigated Than January 6

Did scientists stifle the lab-leak theory?

Conquering the MCU: How to Watch the Marvel Movies in Order

Bee Me

Not Satisfied With Just Having Summers Off, Teachers Push For Fall, Winter, Springhttps://t.co/f1tXLRiRUx — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) July 23, 2021

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy

Let’s meet in the alley after the burlesque show for some popcorn shrimp.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

