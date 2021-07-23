https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/23/the-nyt-spent-120-cumulative-hours-of-research-and-testing-sex-toys/
The New York Times, everyone:
We (still) think the Magic Wand Rechargeable is the best vibrator for most people after considering 73 different toys. https://t.co/HcAy04xTPM
— Wirecutter (@wirecutter) July 23, 2021
73?!
You guys must be EXHAUSTED.
— Taffy Brodesser-Akner (@taffyakner) July 23, 2021
And the article says they spent “120 cumulative hours of research and testing” on this project:
Someone make the Wirecutter team a large jug of iced tea https://t.co/7m38XdhLQ6
— Mia de Graaf (@miadegraaf) July 23, 2021
And the winner:
Shopping for sex toys can be intimidating, especially for people who have never bought one before. After putting in 120 cumulative hours of research and testing—interviewing sex researchers, crowdsourcing opinions from enthusiasts, and analyzing data from 10 volunteers who have tried more than 20 different models since 2014—we’ve concluded that the cordless Magic Wand Rechargeable is the best vibrator for clitoral stimulation.
