https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/23/the-nyt-spent-120-cumulative-hours-of-research-and-testing-sex-toys/

The New York Times, everyone:

73?!

And the article says they spent “120 cumulative hours of research and testing” on this project:

And the winner:

Shopping for sex toys can be intimidating, especially for people who have never bought one before. After putting in 120 cumulative hours of research and testing—interviewing sex researchers, crowdsourcing opinions from enthusiasts, and analyzing data from 10 volunteers who have tried more than 20 different models since 2014—we’ve concluded that the cordless Magic Wand Rechargeable is the best vibrator for clitoral stimulation.

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...