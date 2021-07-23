https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/lied-hunter-biden-will-meet-prospective-buyers-junk-art-nyc-video/

Most corrupt presidential family ever.

Senior Ethics Fellow Walter Shaub told CNN today the Biden Administration left a few details out when they discussed who was buying Hunter’s junk art pieces at a New York gallery.

Shaub told CNN, “They’ve put an art dealer in charge of keeping a secret. And really what he’s doing is keeping a secret from the public. Because eventually Hunter Biden or the people in the White House will learn who it’s going to be. In fact, Hunter Biden we now know is going to be at two art showings where he will meet the universe of bidders on his art. So they left that detail out when he told us he had no idea knowing who was buying his art.”

Of course, they lied.

What crooks. Once again, imagine if a Trump son was selling junk art he blew from a straw at a New York gallery for $500,000?

