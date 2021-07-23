https://www.foxnews.com/live-news/tokyo-olympics-summer-games-japan
Anti-Olympics protests heard inside National Stadium during opening ceremonies
While the Tokyo Games begin inside National Stadium, the lack of raucous fans in the building had some fans watching the opening ceremonies hearing the protests on the streets.
About 50 protesters gathered to demand the cancelation of the Olympics over the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The protesters initially gathered outside the Tokyo Metropolitan Government building, chanting “no to the Olympics” and “save people’s lives.” Some were holding signs that read “cancel the Olympics.”
Click here to read more.
Parade of nations ongoing
The parade of nations have been ongoing for the last hour or so.
Who is on Team USA?
As the parade of nations begin at the opening ceremonies, read the list of athletes who are representing Team USA in this Olympics.
Simone Biles, Kevin Durant and Katie Ledecky are just some of the names donning the stars and stripes this time around.
Tokyo skies are lit
Fireworks light up the night sky above Tokyo as the Olympics officially open.
Opening ceremonies are underway
The Tokyo Olympics are officially underway.
Click here to read what you need to know about the Games.
ICYMI: 6 new sports will debut at the 2021 Games
Six of the 50 sports at the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021 are completely new to the Olympics: 3-on-3 basketball, BMX freestyle, karate, skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing.
Click here to read about the new contests.
Tokyo Olympics opening ceremonies set to begin
It has been about a year in the making, but the Tokyo Olympics are officially set to open.
Tony Hawk drops in on Olympic skateboarding course: ‘I’m here for it’
Tony Hawk will not be competing for the U.S. at the Olympics, but since skateboarding is appearing in competition at the Games for the first time, he decided to take a little lap around the park course.
The 53-year-old, fresh off dropping in on the X Games last weekend, made the trip to Tokyo and rode around the Ariake Urban Sports Park.
Hawk posted some clips of his run in Tokyo on his Instagram page. He also showed off some of the best skaters from around the world in his highlights package.
Click here to read more.
Sue Bird hopes to ‘let loose and enjoy’ US flag-bearing opportunity
Basketball legend Sue Bird will be one of the flag bearers for the U.S. when the opening ceremonies begin at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.
Bird will be representing the U.S. with baseball player Eddy Alvarez. She told reporters Thursday she is looking to go out there and just have fun with it.
Bird is a basketball legend on the global and club level. She already comes into the 2020 Games with four gold medals to her credit and is poised for another one this summer. Bird is also a four-time WNBA champion with the Seattle Storm and a five-time Russian National League champion.
Click here to read more.
Gwen Berry, Tommie Smith, John Carlos demand IOC to change protest rule
Gwen Berry, Tommie Smith and John Carlos were among the more than 150 signatories on a letter to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) demanding the organization to forgo punishment for competitors who protest during the Tokyo Games.
The letter was published Thursday, on eve of the opening ceremonies at the Olympics, and posted to the Muhammad Ali Center. The five-page note asks the IOC and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) not to sanction athletes for raising a fist or kneeling on the medal stand or during competitions, which would break the organization’s Rule 50.
Read more here.
Gwen Berry, Tommie Smith, John Carlos demand IOC to change protest rule
Gwen Berry, Tommie Smith and John Carlos were among the more than 150 signatories on a letter to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) demanding the organization to forgo punishment for competitors who protest during the Tokyo Games.
The letter was published Thursday, on eve of the opening ceremonies at the Olympics, and posted to the Muhammad Ali Center. The five-page note asks the IOC and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) not to sanction athletes for raising a fist or kneeling on the medal stand or during competitions, which would break the organization’s Rule 50.
Click here to read more.
Icon fit for a GOAT
Simone Biles became the first Olympian to receive her own emoji on Twitter.
The world’s most-decorated gymnast will have a goat next to her name for her Twitter hashtag during the Olympics.
“Witness greatness. Tweet with greatness,” the company’s sports-centric Twitter account wrote.
Click here to read more about the emoji.
US Olympic fencer accused of sexual misconduct loses appeal to move into athletes’ village
An American fencer set to compete in the Tokyo Games lost an appeal to move into the Olympic Village hours before the opening ceremony Friday, according to reports.
Three women have accused Alen Hadzic of sexual misconduct between 2013 and 2015 and USA Fencing imposed a “safety plan” ahead of the games that required the fencer to stay at a hotel 30 minutes away from the athletes’ village, according to Yahoo Sports.
https://www.foxnews.com/sports/us-olympic-fencer-accused-of-sexual-misconduct-loses-appeal-to-move-into-atheles-village
US water polo captain misses opening ceremony due to restrictions
Jesse Smith, the 38-year-old U.S. men’s water polo captain, said he will be sitting out the opening ceremony in Tokyo on Friday due to restrictions on the number of people who can partake in the event, according to a report.
https://www.foxnews.com/sports/tokyo-2021-us-water-polo-captain-misses-opening-ceremony-due-to-restrictions
Sue Bird, Eddy Alvarez are US flag bearers for Olympics opening ceremonies
Sue Bird and Eddy Alvarez will be the flag bearers for the United States during the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremonies on Friday.
Bird is a basketball legend on the global and club level. She already comes into the 2020 Games with four gold medals to her credit and is poised for another one this summer. Bird is also a four-time WNBA champion with the Seattle Storm and a five-time Russian National League champion.
Alvarez won a silver medal in speed skating in 2014 in Sochi. He has balanced the ice and the diamond and made his major league debut with the Miami Marlins in 2020. He’s been in the minor leagues all of 2021.
The opening ceremony is scheduled to start at 6:55 a.m. EDT Friday.
Click here for more details.
Current and former Olympians demand IOC change protest rule
Gwen Berry, Tommie Smith and John Carlos were among the more than 150 signatories on a letter to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) demanding the organization to forgo punishment for competitors who protest during the Tokyo Games.
The letter was published Thursday, on eve of the opening ceremonies at the Olympics, and posted to the Muhammad Ali Center. The five-page note asks the IOC and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) not to sanction athletes for raising a fist or kneeling on the medal stand or during competitions, which would break the organization’s Rule 50.
Click here to read more.
Guinea reverses decision, will send 5 athletes to Olympics
Guinea reversed its earlier decision to skip the Olympics because of the coronavirus and is instead sending a five-athlete delegation, the Associated Press reported.
“The Minister of State, Minister of Sports has the true pleasure of informing the people of Guinea and the whole sports family, that the government, after obtaining guarantees from the health authorities, agrees to the participation of our athletes in the 32nd Olympics in Tokyo,” Minister of Sports Sanoussy Bantama Sow said.
The West African country is sending a freestyle wrestler, two swimmers, a 100-meter runner and a judo competitor to Tokyo for the Games.
Japan’s PM Suga sends well wishes
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga sent his well wishes to competitors in a tweet as the Olympics get started.
“The Olympics finally kick off, at long last,” he said in message from Japan’s PM Office on Twitter. “To all the athletes, please show us your very best performances, demonstrating your capabilities to the full.”
The official ceremonies kickoff Friday morning.
Tokyo Olympics include 6 new sports
The Tokyo Games will feature 339 events in 50 different sports.
Six of the 50 sports are completely new to the Olympics. Tokyo will have 3-on-3 basketball, BMX freestyle, karate, skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing, all of which were put into the Summer Olympics in hopes of attracting a young demographic.
Click here for more information on the sports making their Olympic debut.
The Tokyo Olympics’ opening ceremonies will begin Friday as some competitions have already started.
It is the second time the Games will be held in Tokyo. The first time came in 1964 with 93 countries competing. Sixteen countries were making their first appearance in the Olympics at the time with 5,151 athletes competing in 33 sports.
The delayed 2020 Games will look and feel much different.
Click here for everyone you need to know about the Tokyo Olympics.