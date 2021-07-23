https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/23/tom-hanks-announces-that-clevelands-baseball-team-is-rebranding-as-the-cleveland-guardians-complete-with-underwhelming-logo-video-pics/

Say goodbye to the Cleveland Indians:

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland’s baseball team changing name from Indians to Guardians. — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) July 23, 2021

It’s true:

The Cleveland Indians announce they are changing their name to the Guardians. pic.twitter.com/1xP1FyMsbh — Sporting News (@sportingnews) July 23, 2021

There you have it.

Out with the In, in with the Guar. https://t.co/HmsFy1KoMV — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) July 23, 2021

Well, it’s no Washington Football Team.

The Cleveland Guardians. Eh. Should have gone with Baseball Club. — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) July 23, 2021

Talk about a missed opportunity.

👍 or 👎 on the Guardians name change? — Sporting News (@sportingnews) July 23, 2021

It seems like maybe they could’ve tried a little harder to come up with something a little more … interesting.

This was the *best* they could come up with? https://t.co/1GwHSk8a6M — BiasedGirl (@BiasedGirl) July 23, 2021

They legit just crossed out IND and put GUARD in the logo pic.twitter.com/69W1NUthqk — Drew Magary (@drewmagary) July 23, 2021

I’m all for changing the name and they should but guardians ? pic.twitter.com/N2YV8tvzMD — Nathan Sellar (@NathanSellar1) July 23, 2021

“cleveland guardians” is simply terrible. going old-school with “cleveland spiders” would have been way better — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) July 23, 2021

Space Force: “Here’s the name for our new team members.” Cleveland: “Here’s the name for OUR new team members.” — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) July 23, 2021

Cleveland Hastily Made Tourist Videos — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) July 23, 2021

Did they save money on rebranding by keeping the “dians” part? Everyone knows those are the most expensive letters. — morgan (@PipesMorgs) July 23, 2021

The money they may have saved went to paying Tom Hanks for that video — Matt (@mts110tuba) July 23, 2021

Ha!

Looks like a graphic designer from 1976 designed it. — Easy Breezy (Bronco Buster) (@Sickroy6) July 23, 2021

This was a cool video until 1:50 when they announced the name and the terrible logo. Whatever junior club soccer team they stole this from better be getting compensated. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 23, 2021

Ouch. Well, let’s hope for their sake that the Cleveland Guardians team is better than their logo.

Probably should find some players that can guard a lead then. — Daniel Jacobs (@danjacobslaw) July 23, 2021

Cleveland Garbage would have been a better name — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 23, 2021

