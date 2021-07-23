https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/23/tom-hanks-announces-that-clevelands-baseball-team-is-rebranding-as-the-cleveland-guardians-complete-with-underwhelming-logo-video-pics/

Say goodbye to the Cleveland Indians:

It’s true:

There you have it.

Well, it’s no Washington Football Team.

Talk about a missed opportunity.

It seems like maybe they could’ve tried a little harder to come up with something a little more … interesting.

Ha!

Ouch. Well, let’s hope for their sake that the Cleveland Guardians team is better than their logo.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...