Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday warned Congress that her department will need to embark on “extraordinary measures” on August 2 to prevent the U.S. government from defaulting if lawmakers are unable to strike a deal to raise or extend the debt ceiling.

In a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Yellen put lawmakers on notice that the Treasury Department will at the end of July suspend the sale of bonds, the avenue by which the U.S. finances its debt obligations.

After August 2 and barring a debt limit agreement, Treasury will start taking “extraordinary measures” to pay for Congress’ legal and financial obligations, a temporary fix that allows the secretary to tap additional government accounts for a period of weeks.

“The period of time that extraordinary measures may last is subject to considerable uncertainty due to a variety of factors, including the challenges of forecasting the payments and receipts of the U.S. government months into the future, exacerbated by the heightened uncertainty in payments and receipts related to the economic impact of the pandemic,” Yellen told Pelosi in a letter.

The message between the Treasury secretary and the House speaker is a required formality should the outstanding debt of U.S. near its statutory limit. While the extraordinary measures have been deployed in the past to prevent a default, it’s unclear how long Yellen’s emergency capital will last in the face of unprecedented stimulus efforts sparked by the Covid-19 crisis.