https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/564587-trump-ally-tom-barrack-posts-250-million-bond-freed-ahead-of-trial

Tom Barrack, a former outside campaign adviser to former President TrumpDonald TrumpNew Capitol Police chief to take over Friday Overnight Health Care: Biden officials says no change to masking guidance right now | Missouri Supreme Court rules in favor of Medicaid expansion | Mississippi’s attorney general asks Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade Michael Wolff and the art of monetizing gossip MORE, has reached an agreement with prosecutors to get out of jail ahead of his trial on foreign lobbying charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Brooklyn, N.Y., confirmed to The Hill on Friday afternoon that Barrack would be released on a $250 million bond. The bond is reportedly secured by at least $5 million in cash.

A federal magistrate judge approved the agreement, CNN reported. The judge is also requiring Barrack to wear a GPS bracelet used to monitor his location.

ADVERTISEMENT

Barrack must appear in court for his arraignment on Monday. The judge said he can only travel to New York and areas of southern California, and cannot transfer money outside the U.S., CNN noted.

The Hill has reached out to Barrack’s lawyers for comment.

Barrack was arrested on Tuesday and faces several charges in connection with allegations that he was working on behalf of the United Arab Emirates as an undisclosed foreign lobbyist.

Federal prosecutors say that Barrack and several other defendants sought to influence “the foreign policy positions of the campaign of a candidate in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and, subsequently, the foreign policy positions of the U.S. government in the incoming administration, as well as seeking to influence public opinion in favor of UAE interests.”

The other defendants include Matthew Grimes of Colorado, who worked for Barrack at an investment firm, and UAE citizen Rashid Sultan Rashid Al Malik Alshahhi.

Additionally, Barrack also faces charges of obstruction of justice and making false statements during an interview with federal law enforcement agents in 2019.

The UAE national has not returned to the U.S. since he left the country in 2018 following an interview with the FBI, according to CNN.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

