Former President TrumpDonald TrumpNew Capitol Police chief to take over Friday Overnight Health Care: Biden officials says no change to masking guidance right now | Missouri Supreme Court rules in favor of Medicaid expansion | Mississippi’s attorney general asks Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade Michael Wolff and the art of monetizing gossip MORE criticized the Cleveland Indians’ decision to change the baseball franchise’s name to the Guardians, saying “many Indians” will likely be upset by the decision.

“Can anybody believe that the Cleveland Indians, a storied and cherished baseball franchise since taking the name in 1915, are changing their name to the Guardians? Such a disgrace,” Trump said in a statement Friday.

“And I guarantee that the people who are most angry about it are the many Indians of our Country,” Trump added.

The former president later added that “a small group of people” is “forcing” changes onto the country to “destroy our heritage and culture.”

The Major League Baseball team announced its decision Friday morning with a video narrated by Tom Hanks.

“There’s always been Cleveland. That’s the best part of our name,” Hanks said in the video.

Trump has long blasted professional sports teams for shedding names criticized as racist.

Last year, Trump slammed the Cleveland baseball team and the Washington Football Team for pushing to change their names in order to drop Native American monikers, accusing the franchises of attempting “to be politically correct.”

