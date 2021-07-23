https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/trump-cleveland-indians-name-change-point-people-will-not-take-anymore/

Former President Donald Trump is criticizing the decision of the Cleveland Indians to change their name to the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team has been known as the Indians since 1915.

They announced the new name through social media on Friday morning.

In a statement about the change, Trump said that he guarantees “that the people most angry about it are the many Indians of our Country.”

“Can anybody believe that the Cleveland Indians, a storied and cherished baseball franchise since taking the name in 1915, are changing their name to the Guardians? Such a disgrace,” Trump said in a statement released a few hours after the video.

“And I guarantee that the people most angry about it are the many Indians of our Country,” Trump added.

“Wouldn’t it be an honor to have a team named the Cleveland Indians, and wouldn’t it be disrespectful to rip that name and logo off those Jerseys?” Trump continued. “The people of Cleveland cannot be thrilled and I, as a FORMER baseball fan, cannot believe things such as this are happening.”

Trump concluded by asserting that “a small group of people, with absolutely crazy ideas and policies, is forcing these changes to destroy our culture and heritage. At some point, the people will not take it anymore!”

