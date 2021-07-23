https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/trump-speak-turning-point-rally-arizona-returning-pivotal-stage-first?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former President Trump is set to speak Saturday evening at a rally in Arizona – marking his return to the state he narrowly lost in his 2020 reelection bid.

The “Protect our Elections” rally is hosted by Turning Point Action, a political nonprofit closely allied with Trump, and comes amid state Republicans overseeing an audit of 2020 election results in Arizona’s Maricopa County.

The event will take place in Arizona Federal Theater, in downtown Phoenix. Trump is expected to speak at about 6:15 p.m. ET.

“Arizona is at the epicenter of the 2022 midterms and, of course, the next presidential election in 2024,” said Charlie Kirk, president of Turning Point Action.

“It’s critical that our support is stronger than ever so the average American’s trust in our systems and institutions is restored. We must start earlier and work harder than ever before to save Arizona and the republic. We are honored that President Trump is committed to that fight, and we know Arizonans are thrilled that he’s decided to pay their home state a special visit.”

Trump has said the audit, led by state Senate Republicans and conducted by an outside auditor, would uncover enough errors to potentially erase the nearly 11,000 vote deficit he had in the election. The loss gave now-President Joe Biden Arizona’s 11 Electoral College votes, marking the first time since 1996 a Democrat won the state.

