The Australian drug body has been notified of two more fatalities from blood clotting after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine.

These are the fifth and sixth deaths linked to the first dose of the vaccine from 6.1 million doses, according to the Therapeutic Goods Administration’s latest update.

The two deaths were linked to confirmed cases of blood clotting, also known as thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS).

One death was a 44-year-old man from Tasmania and the other a 48-year-old woman from Victoria. It follows the passing of a 72-year-old woman in South Australia on July 11.

Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein and Minister for Health Jeremy Rockliff, released the following statement: “Any loss of life is an absolute tragedy, and on behalf of the Tasmanian Government, we extend our deepest sympathies to the man’s family and loved ones.”

“The man died last weekend in hospital, where he had been receiving treatment. His family has asked for privacy on this matter, and out of the deepest respect for them, it would not be appropriate to provide any further information at this time.”

The Tasmanian government said it would continue to follow expert health advice regarding its vaccination program.

Victoria’s Acting Chief Health Officer Ben Cowie emphasised the low mortality rate of the vaccine.

“It is one in a million,” he told reporters on July 22. “One is too many, but what we are trying to achieve is a balance between that rare but serious side effect and the absolute fundamental good that is vaccinating our community against COVID-19.”

The TGA said the total number of TTS cases to date were 87. The TGA also received 1,177 reports of adverse reactions between July 12 to 18.

Australian authorities have advised that any individual who has received the vaccine should seek medical attention if they are experiencing symptoms like severe or persistent headaches, blurred vision, confusion, or seizures.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom (UK) has recorded 71 deaths linked to blood clotting or low platelet following the AstraZeneca vaccination and has fully vaccinated 36. 5 million people.

