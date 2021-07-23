https://thepostmillennial.com/washington-dc-gunman-shoots-at-outdoor-dining-area-two-confirmed-injured?utm_campaign=64469
Jul 23, 2021
Washington Police said two men were shot by the perpetrator blocks from Logan Circle around 8:20 pm local time. Both men are expected to survive.
A gunman opened fire in Washington DC on 14th and Riggs with two confirmed victims, who were seated at an outdoor dining area.
In a video filmed close to the shooting, residents quickly flee the area as multiple gunshots were fired.
Police described the suspect at large as a black male, who wore a green hoodie and drove off in an older black Honda Civic with DC Tags.
He was last seen heading eastbound towards S Street, NW.
