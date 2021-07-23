http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/Pq2JVcp1kwU/564476-two-shot-outside-of-restaurants-in-dc

Two men were shot outside restaurants on 14th street in Washington, D.C., on Thursday evening.

The shooting occurred around 8:20 p.m. at the intersection of 14th Street and Riggs Street NW. Both victims were conscious and breathing when police arrived on the scene, and were taken to the hospital to be treated for nonlife-threatening injuries.

D.C. Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee said told reporters Thursday night that officers were searching for several suspects in connection with the shooting.

A video tweeted by the police department shows the suspects, one in a black hooded sweatshirt and one in a lighter colored hooded sweatshirt, racing toward an older black sedan.

The suspects and vehicle, described as an older black sedan, were captured by a nearby camera and can be seen in video here. pic.twitter.com/n8P2gR5ps9 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) July 23, 2021

According to WUSA 9 , one person was shot in the chest while the other was shot in the arm. Contee said police believe that one of the individuals was the intended target of the incident and while the other was possibly an innocent bystander, though he noted this was preliminary information.

He urged those with videos or any information to contact the police.

Multiple reporters shared accounts of the incident unfolding on Twitter.

CNN’s Jim AcostaJames (Jim) AcostaTwo shot outside of popular restaurants in DC, police still searching for suspects Fauci: Smallpox wouldn’t have been eradicated with today’s ‘false information’ Trump brings show to border MORE shared video of people fleeing Le Diplomate restaurant as shots rang out.

Just hear what sounded like gun shots on 14th street in NW DC. People fleeing the popular Le Diplomate restaurant which seemed a few blocks away. pic.twitter.com/EuD40teccA — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) July 23, 2021

Kaitlan Collins, CNN’s White House correspondent, said she was pulling up to the intersection as the shooting happened. She reported seeing one gunman shoot at someone multiple times.

Was pulling up to the intersection as this happened and watched one gunman shoot at someone multiple times, in the middle of very busy 14th Street. https://t.co/IdYqeYOM2G — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) July 23, 2021

Igor Bobic, a reporter for The Huffington Post, shared photos on Twitter of a police presence, and what appeared to be police aiding a man inside the restaurant.

Another person who was at a Mexican restaurant nearby said she feared was going to die after she heard the gunshots.

I was inside Mexicue tonight when this happened. I am safe. But I thought I was going to die. It was the scariest moment of my life. Every day people feel the way I did, texting my parents that I love them. I’ve never been angrier at my country for allowing this shit to go on. https://t.co/f4Z3TREfVp — Jess Davidson (@DavidsonJess22) July 23, 2021

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser Muriel BowserTwo shot outside of popular restaurants in DC, police still searching for suspects The Hill’s Morning Report – Surging COVID-19 infections loom over US, Olympics DC mayor, Nationals issue joint statement against gun violence MORE (D) told reporters at the scene Thursday night that she was “outraged.”

“I’m outraged, the chief is outraged and the community should be outraged,” she said.

The shooting comes less than a week after a shooting outside of Nationals Stadium left at least four people injured.

Updated: 11:23 p.m.

