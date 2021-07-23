http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/Pq2JVcp1kwU/564476-two-shot-outside-of-restaurants-in-dc

Two men were shot outside restaurants on 14th street in Washington, D.C., on Thursday evening.

The shooting occurred around 8:20 p.m. at the intersection of 14th Street and Riggs Street NW. Both victims were conscious and breathing when police arrived on the scene, and were taken to the hospital to be treated for nonlife-threatening injuries.

D.C. Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee said told reporters Thursday night that officers were searching for several suspects in connection with the shooting.

ADVERTISEMENT

A video tweeted by the police department shows the suspects, one in a black hooded sweatshirt and one in a lighter colored hooded sweatshirt, racing toward an older black sedan.

According to WUSA 9, one person was shot in the chest while the other was shot in the arm. Contee said police believe that one of the individuals was the intended target of the incident and while the other was possibly an innocent bystander, though he noted this was preliminary information.

He urged those with videos or any information to contact the police. 

Multiple reporters shared accounts of the incident unfolding on Twitter.

CNN’s Jim AcostaJames (Jim) AcostaTwo shot outside of popular restaurants in DC, police still searching for suspects Fauci: Smallpox wouldn’t have been eradicated with today’s ‘false information’ Trump brings show to border MORE shared video of people fleeing Le Diplomate restaurant as shots rang out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaitlan Collins, CNN’s White House correspondent, said she was pulling up to the intersection as the shooting happened. She reported seeing one gunman shoot at someone multiple times.

Igor Bobic, a reporter for The Huffington Post, shared photos on Twitter of a police presence, and what appeared to be police aiding a man inside the restaurant.

Another person who was at a Mexican restaurant nearby said she feared was going to die after she heard the gunshots.

ADVERTISEMENT

D.C. Mayor Muriel BowserMuriel BowserTwo shot outside of popular restaurants in DC, police still searching for suspects The Hill’s Morning Report – Surging COVID-19 infections loom over US, Olympics DC mayor, Nationals issue joint statement against gun violence MORE (D) told reporters at the scene Thursday night that she was “outraged.”

“I’m outraged, the chief is outraged and the community should be outraged,” she said.

The shooting comes less than a week after a shooting outside of Nationals Stadium left at least four people injured.

Updated: 11:23 p.m.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...