1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East — the largest healthcare union in the country — is protesting a new COVID-19 vaccine requirement at the NY-Presbyterian Hospital in New York City:

The nation’s largest healthcare union is pushing back against a mandate by NY-Presbyterian hospital requiring workers to get vaccinated or be fired. https://t.co/f9MFQoAlVs — Fox5NY (@fox5ny) July 23, 2021

This union endorsed Joe Biden:

And they’re a big fan of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez:

We’re confused. You mean to tell us it’s NOT Tucker Carlson driving vaccine hesitancy across the country?

Today, we’re at NY-Presby’s main campus rallying for them to hear our members voices! Educate, not mandate vaccines! pic.twitter.com/OTUznIYG6R — 1199seiu (@1199SEIU) July 22, 2021

And we look forward to the White House calling them out any . . . second . . . now:

This workforce is not muted! pic.twitter.com/t8XiB5AdPN — 1199seiu (@1199SEIU) July 22, 2021

