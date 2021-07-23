https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/23/union-that-supports-biden-and-aoc-protests-over-new-covid-19-vaccine-mandate-at-nyc-hospital/
1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East — the largest healthcare union in the country — is protesting a new COVID-19 vaccine requirement at the NY-Presbyterian Hospital in New York City:
The nation’s largest healthcare union is pushing back against a mandate by NY-Presbyterian hospital requiring workers to get vaccinated or be fired. https://t.co/f9MFQoAlVs
— Fox5NY (@fox5ny) July 23, 2021
This union endorsed Joe Biden:
And they’re a big fan of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez:
We’re always glad to see more champions for working people in Washington D.C. Congratulations to @EspaillatNY @AOC @RitchieTorres @JamaalBowmanNY! pic.twitter.com/xOQZTWp6SX
— 1199seiu (@1199SEIU) November 6, 2020
We’re confused. You mean to tell us it’s NOT Tucker Carlson driving vaccine hesitancy across the country?
Today, we’re at NY-Presby’s main campus rallying for them to hear our members voices! Educate, not mandate vaccines! pic.twitter.com/OTUznIYG6R
— 1199seiu (@1199SEIU) July 22, 2021
And we look forward to the White House calling them out any . . . second . . . now:
This workforce is not muted! pic.twitter.com/t8XiB5AdPN
— 1199seiu (@1199SEIU) July 22, 2021
