1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East — the largest healthcare union in the country — is protesting a new COVID-19 vaccine requirement at the NY-Presbyterian Hospital in New York City:

This union endorsed Joe Biden:

And they’re a big fan of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez:

We’re confused. You mean to tell us it’s NOT Tucker Carlson driving vaccine hesitancy across the country?

And we look forward to the White House calling them out any . . . second . . . now:

