Former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett said Friday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” that she supported coronavirus vaccine mandates.

Jarrett said, “I’m all for mandating it. I know in this country, it’s hard to mandate things. I think what we can do is say, look, if you want them to make their own decision, fine, but we’re not going to let you come to sporting events or schools.”

Mitchell asked, “What about mandating it for healthcare workers?”

Jarrett said, “Absolutely. I am all for mandates, particularly for people who are interfacing with the public. The only way we can contain this disease, we know, is with vaccinations. So for public health workers, of course, they should be vaccinated, and for people working in our restaurant, of course, they should be vaccinated. I take a pretty hard line in terms of the mandates.”

She added, “We’re saying if you want to be a part of this society, our responsibility is to keep it as healthy as possible, take the vaccine.”

Mitchell asked, “What do you think about what the NFL is doing?”

Jarrett said, “I’m all for it. I agree with the doctor, mandate it, but short of that, you have to create both carrots and sticks.”

She concluded, “I think it is now time for us to take firm measures and try to get as many people vaccinated as possible, and where appropriate, there should be a mandate.”

