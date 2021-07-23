https://freewestmedia.com/2021/07/22/vast-majority-covid-19-cluster-in-cape-cod-were-vaccinated/

In Cape Cod, a geographic cape extending into the Atlantic Ocean in Massachusetts, the vaccinated are falling ill with Covid-19. The American town with one of the highest vaccination rates in the state, now has the highest rate of new cases.

An official told ABC News on Monday that the “vast majority” of the 132 Covid-19 cases were among vaccinated individuals.

At least 33 people in a nursing home in Yarmouth on Cape Cod have tested positive for SARS-Cov-2. Most of the residents that tested positive were vaccinated, reported the Boston Globe. Health authorities “working closely with the CDC” tried to minimize the outbreak while local outlets like the Cape Cod Times blamed unvaccinated people.

According to the Boston Globe, “at least 35 Covid-19 cases in Boston residents have been traced back to Provincetown” and the newspaper reported that the overwhelming majority of those had been fully vaccinated. A fully vaccinated Boston resident who had fallen ill while in Provincetown recently, told the Globe: “For two days, I was the sickest I’ve ever been in my life.” The same resident nevertheless hailed the initiation of vaccine passports.

ABC News meanwhile downplayed the outbreak on Cape Cod among the fully vaccinated, but another individual who had fallen ill, admitted that “it’s definitely not what I expected being fully vaccinated”.

Dr. Janet Whelan, a member of the Provincetown Board of Health, confirmed that the vaccinated could be spreading the Coronavirus: “The most interesting thing to me about this cluster of cases is so many of the people infected were vaccinated, which sort of means that a lot of the people that are vaccinated who are exposed to it may feel safe, but may also transmit it to others.” ABC News however dismissed the spread as being “not a major concern”.

Officials in Cape Cod’s Provincetown has issued a new mask rule for all the unvaccinated, including children under the age of 12. Unvaccinated people will be required to wear masks both outdoors in crowded areas as well as in all public indoor spaces, despite the fact that vaccinated people make up most of the active cases in the town.

Provincetown authorities are also demanding that large venues require entrants to show proof of their vaccination status.

The President of the United States has meanwhile been telling Americans that the vaccines offer complete protection against Covid-19.