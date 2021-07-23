Ohio politics: Dem could lose seat after GOP redraws district

The state of Ohio is losing a congressional seat after the 2020 census, dropping from 16 districts to 15, and a conservative political activist says the political fight is just starting over new boundary lines that could eliminate a veteran Democrat.

The current number of congressional lawmakers from Ohio is 12 Republicans and four Democrats, advises Tom Zawistowski, and the political buzz is that Rep. Marcia Kaptur’s district is on the chopping block, he tells One News Now.

“When they redistrict,” he says of the GOP-led state legislators, “there’ll be 12 Republicans and three Democrats.”

Rep. Kaptur represents the 9th District which includes counties Erie and Ottawa, and the cities of Toledo and Cleveland. She is also one of the longest-serving female lawmakers in Congress after first being elected in 1982, which was Ronald Reagan’s first term as president.