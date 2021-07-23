https://noqreport.com/2021/07/23/weak-texas-gov-greg-abbott-lets-democrats-walk-back-into-texas-refuses-to-follow-through-on-threat-to-jail-them/
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has let at least two Democrat lawmakers strut back into Texas after abdicating the vote without any consequences after publicly boasting that he would arrest them if they returned and did not perform their duties.
“As soon as they come back in the state of Texas, they will be arrested, they will be cabined inside the Texas capitol until they get their job done,” Abbott said last week after Democrats fled the state.
However, it appears that Abbott was yet again just paying lip service for the media headlines. At least two Democrats who fled the state have reportedly returned, and there have been no consequences for their vile actions. This follows a trend of Abbott talking tough on issues but refusing to follow through with substantive action. His lack of leadership has caused him to lose confidence from the conservative grassroots, prompting three primary challengers to emerge against Abbott for next year’s gubernatorial election.
Big League Politics has reported about the crowded field of candidates working to challenge Gov. Abbott, which is led by Lt. Col. Allen West:
“ Retired Lieutenant Colonel Allen West has announced that he will run for governor of Texas and primary challenge […]
Read the whole story at bigleaguepolitics.com
Newsletter
Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism.
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker