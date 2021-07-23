https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/what-the-hell-did-biden-just-say/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
Totally normal response to a legitimate question. pic.twitter.com/jjsYaQw7oy
— Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) July 23, 2021
‘Are there people in the republican party who think we’re sucking the blood out of kids?’
He also mentioned it earlier this week at the CNN townhall…
President Biden laments the spread of QAnon and other conspiracy theories that have gained traction in the US: “The kinds of things that are being said of late … this is not who we are” #BidenTownHall https://t.co/LYc6cEPURA pic.twitter.com/5QV75Yf9U5
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) July 22, 2021