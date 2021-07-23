https://hannity.com/media-room/which-is-it-biden-says-crime-is-down-but-gun-violence-and-murder-rates-are-up/

President Joe Biden confused countless Americans during his televised town hall event on CNN Wednesday night when he claimed “crime is down” but “gun violence and murder rates are up.”

“Crime is down, gun violence and murder rates are up. Guns. I’m the only guy that ever got passed legislation when I was a Senator to make sure we eliminated assault weapons,” said Biden.

“The idea that you need a weapon that can have the ability to fire 20, 30, 40, 50, 120 shots from that weapon… Whether it’s a 9mm pistol or whether it’s a rifle is ridiculous. I’m pushing to eliminate the sale of those things,” he added.

🚨🚨🚨 MUST-WATCH 🚨🚨🚨 President Biden says he wants to ban handguns. House Republicans will NEVER allow this to happen the #SecondAmendment is a RIGHT. pic.twitter.com/rOq6wecQES — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) July 22, 2021

A new survey released by the Washington Post and ABC News shows American voters’ worries over rising crime rates reaching a four-year high in June, with many ranking the issue a “very serious problem” in the USA.

Americans concern over crime hits four-year high: poll https://t.co/a0DA7KYzws pic.twitter.com/SXMlLCXQni — The Hill (@thehill) July 2, 2021

59% of those asked say crime is either an “extremely” or “very serious” problem, up from 10% last year.

“Thirty-five percent of Americans said they trusted Democrats to do a better job at handling crime, while 36 percent said they trusted Republicans to do a better job. Twenty percent said they trusted neither party on the issue,” reports The Hill.

Violent felonies are up 30% in most major cities, with murders reaching levels not seen in decades in places like New York City, Washington, and Chicago.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki blames the uptick on the prevalence of guns in the United States.

“The President gave an entire speech on it… A big driver in the rise of crime is gun violence. That’s a personal passion of his for decades,” said Psaki.

“He also called for an increase of $753 million to federal law enforcement agencies, that includes the ATF!” she added.

Watch Biden’s comments above.

BIDEN on ???: ‘What Kind of Country Are We Going to Be with 4 More Years of George??’ posted by Hannity Staff – 10.26.20 Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled basement campaign over the weekend; apparently warning the country of the dangers posed by “four more years” of “George.” “What kind of country are we going to be?” asked Biden alongside his wife Dr. Jill Biden. “Four more years of George, uh, he uh, we’re going to find ourselves in a position where that if Trump is gets elected we’re going to be in a different world!” WATCH: Joe Biden confuses President Trump with George Bush. “4 more years of George, uh, George…” pic.twitter.com/Zzt2brIaYS — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 26, 2020 Watch Biden’s bizarre comments above. BIDEN on ???: ‘You Know… The Rapidly Rising, uh, um, In With uh… I Don’t Know… posted by Hannity Staff – 6.15.20 Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled campaign this week; launching an incoherent rant about something “rapidly rising” before admitting “I don’t know.” “You know, the rapidly rising, uh, um, uh, in with uh, with uh, I don’t know, uh,” Biden told reporters. Joe Biden brain freeze: “You know, the rapidly rising, uh, um, uh, in with uh, with uh, I don’t know, uh” pic.twitter.com/hpDOqUvaO8 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) June 11, 2020 Watch the bizarre moment above.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

