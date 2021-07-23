https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/white-house-says-purchasers-hunter-bidens-paintings-will-remain-anonymous?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The White House this week claimed that presidential son Hunter Biden will remain unaware of the identities of buyers of his paintings amid ongoing controversy over the top-dollar price-tags at which many of his works of art are appraised.

The younger Biden’s paintings have been priced at high values ranging from $75,000 to $500,000. Critics have claimed that the sale of the paintings presents thorny ethical issues for the Biden administration.

At a press conference on Friday, Psaki said that, whoever the buyers of the paintings are, neither the White House nor Hunter Biden himself will be aware of their identities.

“The selling of his art will all happen through … the gallerist, and the names and individuals will be kept confidential.” Psaki said. “We will not be aware of [the identities], neither will he be aware of [them].”

Pressed on whether or not those identities could become known, Psaki said: “He will not know, we will not know who purchases his art.”

