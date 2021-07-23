http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/0-BtwkoUMv8/whos-proud-to-be-an-american.php

I don’t know whether these poll data are reproducible, but they are interesting. Most people, first of all, are proud of being Americans. That is a good thing. Conservatives are most proud, but 87% of moderates are proud to be Americans, too.

Hispanics are slightly more proud to be Americans than whites, but Asians, for some reason, are less proud in this survey. Maybe it is a fluke, or maybe quite a few Asians are angry at being discriminated against by institutions like Harvard and Yale, and many less renowned organizations and public bodies.

Basically, the only people who are not very proud to be Americans are “progressive activists.” That, plus Generation Z–no doubt a reflection of our unbelievably bad education system. Those groups are vastly over-represented on Twitter, where journalists and Democratic Party activists go to assess the mood of the American people. Which explains a lot.

Here are the numbers:

Slightly more Hispanic people than white people are proud of being American, and every group is much more proud of being American than progressive activists are pic.twitter.com/N80sjNakfr — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) July 21, 2021

