A Prince William County, Virginia, woman shot and killed an allegedly armed, masked man who approached her front door on Thursday.

The Associated Press reports the woman was leaving her home when she noticed the masked man approaching. The woman had a gun and shot the man, fatally wounding him.

Officers responded to the scene and reportedly found the man lying with a handgun nearby.

WTOP notes that officers performed CPR on the man, who was then transported to a hospital where he died.

The deceased man was identified as “20-year-old Azhar Laurent Smart.”

The Prince William Police Department said the incident does not appear to be random. They subsequently ruled “the shooting … to be justified based on self-defense.”

