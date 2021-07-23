https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/23/you-cannot-coddle-violent-criminals-dc-police-chief-blasts-tragic-effect-of-lib-policies-after-another-shooting/

Last night there was another shooting in Washington, DC. This one took place in a popular dining area of the city:

WATCH: Police release video of men wanted in DC shooting that left two wounded https://t.co/TK7eo1DnkM — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) July 23, 2021

These are the suspected shooters in the DC shooting on 14th and Riggs getting away in a black sedan. pic.twitter.com/ivLF6hQeqo — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) July 23, 2021

The DC police chief was in the area today:

Happening now: DC Police Chief Contee takes a walking tour of 14th street the day after a brazen shooting here injured 2 and terrified the community pic.twitter.com/AYZg0aSNKr — Josh Lederman (@JoshNBCNews) July 23, 2021

After well over a year of “defund the police,” “more social workers less police” and a revolving door for those arrested for rioting, looting and other crimes, the DC police chief has seen enough:

D.C. police chief Robert Contee on rising crime in the city: “It’s unacceptable in any community…This should be shocking to the conscience of every person in our city. I don’t care where you live, it has the attention that it is gotten now b/c it’s happened where it happened.” pic.twitter.com/pNIvgBlI0l — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 23, 2021

D.C. police chief Contee is BRINGING it: “The justice system we have right now is not functioning the way that it should. The courts are not open. That is a fact. Barely open. So cases from last year…they have not been disposed of, what do you think those individuals are?” pic.twitter.com/H4YKxGzsmO — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 23, 2021

Contee: “This was real for some people, but it has been happening in communities all across the city…You cannot coddle violent criminals…You cannot treat violent criminals who are out here making communities unsafe…What they make require is to be off of our streets.” pic.twitter.com/cCsEFun5Jf — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 23, 2021

Contee: It’s outrageous to see “families suffer when they don’t have to b/c we are putting violent criminals, allowing them to be back out…That’s unacceptable. So what do we do about it? We have honest conversations w/the people, the leadership…the council members.” pic.twitter.com/UTZOTVK5SF — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 23, 2021

Contee ends with 🔥: “Why is it that a guy who murdered somebody is out in a community after having been arrested two or three months later…with a firearm? What did we think he was going to do…How are we holding people accountable?” /END pic.twitter.com/WESeY5bSLT — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 23, 2021

DC police chief lecturing liberal reporters shook by a shooting in their backyard on why “services” are not the answer for violent criminals. Jail is. pic.twitter.com/501QAbLFWS — JON MILLER (@MillerStream) July 23, 2021

Well, there it is.

He’s probably going to be fired today, but good for him for throwing them all under the bus… and closing the barn door.😏 https://t.co/qxylkCQKEi — Angelab (@anglily1) July 23, 2021

This is great. One correction: not too many guns. Too many criminals. — Todd Lemmon (@toddlemmon) July 23, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

