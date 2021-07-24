https://www.theepochtimes.com/1-killed-2-injured-after-argument-in-washington-state-turns-deadly_3916738.html

A shooting at a tavern in Washington State that occurred on Saturday shortly after midnight has left one person dead and two more wounded, authorities confirmed.

The Spokane County Police Department said in a press release that two persons of interest were detained for questioning and several witnesses were being interviewed—but no arrests were announced at the time of the police statement.

As deputies arrived at the scene at about 12:20 a.m., they initially discovered one female victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound and also learned that the incident was prompted after an argument escalated into a shooting at a tavern called “Ichabod’s East” located in Spokane Valley.

“Deputies responded to the location, contacted several people in the parking lot, and provided medical aid to one victim while others began to secure the scene,” police said, adding that medical assistance was provided by the Spokane Valley Fire Department and AMR personnel.

The woman is expected to be fine. Her injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening.

As the investigation continued, a male victim was located inside the business, the release says. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Deputies later learned that a second male victim was transported to a hospital by witnesses before first responders arrived. That person was hospitalized “with what appeared to be life-threatening injuries.”

Shortly upon officials’ arrival, more gunshots were reported near the tavern, prompting deputies to call emergency assistance.

“The area surrounding the tavern was locked down, and the SWAT Team and Air-1 were requested,” police said. “A thorough search of the surrounding area for suspects or additional victims by SWAT Team members, K9 Units, and Air-1 was unsuccessful,” they added.

Authorities said the shooting remains an active investigation.

No additional details were reported.

From NTD News

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

