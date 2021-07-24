https://www.theepochtimes.com/241-illegal-aliens-charged-in-arizona-in-june_3916018.html

The United States Attorney’s Office in Arizona reported that 241 individuals were charged with illegal entry in June, 40 with violent crime convictions.

Of the 241 charged, 178 had previously been convicted of non-immigration criminal offenses in the United States, according to the agency’s Arizona June 2021 Immigration and Border Crimes report.

The report said that six illegal aliens had homicide convictions while eight individuals had sex offense convictions. Another six had convictions for domestic violence; 10 had property crime convictions; 36 had drunken-driving convictions, and 90 had drug crime convictions.

In addition, 74 illegals were charged in June with smuggling illegal immigrants, the report added.

These numbers represent United States Attorney’s Office prosecutions only and do not include those apprehended by immigration enforcement officials and “subjected solely to administrative process,” according to the report.

In March 2020, the DHS instituted a policy of “expeditiously” returning aliens who illegally enter the United States rather than detaining them.

“The decreased number of individuals presented to this office for prosecution coincides with the implementation of that policy and other COVID-19 related border restrictions,” the report said.

According to new Customs and Border Protection figures, Border Patrol agents have made more than 1 million arrests at the U.S.-Mexico border in 2021, with 178,000 arrests in June alone, a 3-percent increase over the previous month.

