Between Saturday, July 17 and Friday, July 23, there were at least 915 shootings across the U.S., with at least 430 people dead.

The shootings, averaging one every 12 minutes, left 1,007 wounded, according to ABC News and the Gun Violence Archive.

With more than 43,000 gun deaths in 2020, it was “the deadliest year for shooting-related incidents in the U.S. in at least two decades,” ABC News reported.

However, with more than 24,000 gun fatalities so far this year, the final, year-end count will likely surpass last year’s.

Following the Milwaukee Bucks’ NBA championship win last week, two shootings occurred early Wednesday, with three wounded, according to ABC News.

In Utah last Saturday, a 15-year-old accidentally shot his 13-year-old friend in the head, killing him. The same day, in Philadelphia, occupants of a white Jeep drove up to a store and shot into it, hitting two people, the news outlet reported.

In San Antonio on Tuesday, a 15-year-old was struck by a stray bullet while he was in his house playing video games, according to ABC News.

The rise in shootings comes as the “Defund the Police” movement has spread across the country, with police department budgets nationwide getting cut and officers leaving the force.

