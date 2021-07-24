https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/afghan-translator-beheaded-taliban-us-forces-flee/

The Taliban beheaded a US translator earlier this week after they stopped him at a roadside checkpoint.

They said he was an American spy.

Sohail Pardis was on his way to pick up his sister for holy Eid.

FOX News reported:

The Taliban beheaded an Afghan man who had worked as a translator for the U.S. Army, according to reports. Sohail Pardis, 32, had been driving from his home in Kabul on May 12 to pick up his sister ahead of Eid, a Muslim holiday, according to The Sun. 🇦🇫 In Afghanistan, the US translator Sohail Pardis was beheaded.#Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/Tm9OKAbuQa — War Crimes (@warcrimex) July 24, 2021 But on the drive, Pardis — who had told friends he was receiving Taliban death threats because the terror group suspected him of being a spy — was stopped at a checkpoint manned by the militant group. "They were telling him you are a spy for the Americans, you are the eyes of the Americans and you are infidel, and we will kill you and your family," his friend and co-worker Abdulhaq Ayoubi told CNN. Pardis tried to drive through but wasn't seen again.

