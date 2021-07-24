https://thelibertyloft.com/americas-frontline-doctors-lawsuit-part-1-the-big-lie/

Cincinatti, OH — As recently reported, Ohio-based attorney Thomas Renz announced he was filing a federal lawsuit on behalf of America’s Frontline Doctors.

Earlier this week, that suit was filed in the United States Court for the Northern District of Alabama. Renz is one of eight lawyers for the plaintiffs, America’s Frontline Doctors, et al., including Lowell H. Becraft, Jr., F.R. Jenkins, Michael A. Hamilton, Robert J. Gargasz, N. Ana Garner, Jonathan Diener and Joseph S. Gilbert. The defendant is Xavier Becerra, Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), et al. on, those with immunity from natural infection and until there is “truly voluntary, informed consent.”

The 67-page lawsuit is full of evidence and expert testimony dismantling the so-called “emergency” and the efficacy of the shots. But to start, it’s important to look at the big lie, that is the pandemic that never was which has been used to exert authoritarian control over the American people.

The lawsuit notes that on Feb. 4, 2020, then DHHS Secretary Alex Azar issued the first public health emergency declaration which “has been renewed repeatedly and remains in force today.” Azar was a big pharmaceutical lobbyist before being appointed to the DHHS position by President Donald Trump in 2017.

That declaration has been the one used by government, federal down to local, to claim “legal” authority to upend all of our lives and to issue Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for everything from PCR tests to the vaccines leading to a mass vaccination effort for untested, experimental jabs.

As the lawsuit states, the “legal purpose of an emergency declaration is to bypass checks and balances typically required under law due to a crisis and that the use of such declaration for such an arbitrary purpose could undermine the balance of power between the various branches of government.”

To continue the EUAs, the DHHS must meet criteria which the lawsuit alleges it has not, starting with the criteria that there must be “a serious or life-threatening disease or condition.”

“The emergency declaration and its multiple renewals are illegal, since in fact there is no underlying emergency,” the lawsuit states. “Assuming the accuracy of Defendants’ COVID-19 death data, SARS-CoV-2 has an overall survivability rate of 99.8% globally, which increases to 99.97% for persons under the age of 70, on a par with the seasonal flu. However, Defendants’ data is deliberately inflated.”

The DHHS changed the rule on March 24, 2020, which artificially inflated the death numbers from COVID-19, according to the lawsuit, with the rule change literally stating “assumed” deaths should be listed as COVID-19. And as we know, hospitals were financially incentivized. At least 95% of deaths listed as “caused” by the virus were among people with at least 4 comorbidities. The Centers for Disease Control admits the numbers are rigged: “The rules for coding and selection of the underlying cause of death are expected to result in COVID-19 being the underlying cause more often than not.”

Then there’s the flawed polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests which are also experimental under an EUA and have artificially increased the number of overall cases. The lawsuit notes the manufacturers of the PCR tests include a disclaimer that the “FDA has not determined that the test is safe or effective for the detection of SARS-Co-V-2.”

“Manufacturer inserts furnished with PCR test products include disclaimers stating that the PCR tests should NOT be used to diagnose COVID-19. This is consistent with the warning issued by the Nobel Prize winning inventor of the PCR test that such tests are not appropriate for diagnosing disease,” the lawsuit states. Indeed, inventor Kary Mullis has warned about Anthony Fauci and his history of lying and fraudulent use of his PCR tests.

The lawsuit lists various quotes from Fauci showing he knows the PCR tests are fraudulently being used, and yet they are still used to this day. As it states: “The way in which the PCR tests are administered guaranties an unacceptably high number of false positive results.”

Then there’s the farce of “asymptomatic spread,” the idea that’s been pushed throughout the last year-plus that we must fear everybody, even if they’re completely healthy.

“Even if there is some asymptomatic transmission, in all the history of respiratory borne viruses of any type, asymptomatic transmission has never been the driver of outbreaks. The driver of outbreaks is always a symptomatic person, even if there is a rare asymptomatic person that might transmit, an epidemic is not driven by asymptomatic carriers,” Fauci said at a Sept. 9, 2020 press conference, according to the lawsuit.

