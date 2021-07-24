https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/another-one-fbi-assistant-director-failed-report-romantic-relationship-subordinate/

Corruption at the FBI continues to spill out.

A new report from the Justice Department’s inspector general Michael Horowitz detailed an inappropriate relationship between senior FBI official Jill Tyson and one of her subordinates.

Another violation that the summary outlined was that Tyson “participated in a hiring or organizational decision involving the subordinate.”

The New York Post reported:

TRENDING: LIVE STREAM VIDEO: President Trump Speaks at TPUSA’s “Rally to Protect Our Elections” in Phoenix, AZ – 6 PM ET …More: 22,000 Watching at 4 PM

A senior FBI official violated the bureau’s policy by failing to report a romantic relationship with a subordinate in a timely manner and by taking part in a personnel decision involving her paramour, the Justice Department’s inspector general found this week. An executive summary of the report by Michael Horowitz made public Thursday did not name the official. However, The Washington Post, citing current and former law enforcement officials, identified her as Jill Tyson, the assistant director of the bureau’s Office of Congressional Affairs since February 2019. In addition to the policy violation, Horowitz found that Tyson allowed her relationship to “negatively affect an appropriate and professional superior-subordinate relationship and to disrupt the workplace by interfering with the ability of other FBI employees to complete their work.” The report also found that Tyson “participated in a hiring or organizational decision involving the subordinate,” also in violation of FBI policy.

This isn’t the only scandal the FBI has been involved in.

The Inspector General also outlined numerous unauthorized contacts between a senior FBI official and members of the media.

The Gateway Pundit reported:

The Office of Inspector General on Tuesday released its findings of misconduct by a then-senior FBI official for having numerous unauthorized contacts with the media, and for accepting unauthorized gifts from members of the media. A senior FBI official had numerous unauthorized contacts with members of the media between January and November 2016 in violation of FBI policy. The FBI official also received tickets to black-tie dinners, had unauthorized lunches, dinners and other social engagements with reporters. “The OIG investigation substantiated the allegation that the Senior FBI Official had numerous unauthorized contacts with the media from 2014 through 2016, in violation of FBI policy. In addition to substantive communications with reporters, this media contact included unauthorized social engagements outside of FBI Headquarters involving drinks, lunches, and dinners,” the OIG report said. “The OIG also found that the Senior FBI Official violated federal regulations and FBI policy when the Senior FBI Official accepted tickets from members of the media to two black tie dinner events, one valued at $225 and the other valued at $300, and received transportation to one event from a reporter, all without prior authorization.”

Throughout the Russia-Trump witch-hunt, an affair among Deep State FBI officials was exposed.

Deep State FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page had an affair while they were undermining Trump’s presidency.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

