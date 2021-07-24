https://www.mcda.us/index.php/news/cyan-waters-bass-convicted-of-arson-and-assault-during-downtown-protest-receives-48-month-prison-sentence/

PORTLAND, Ore. – Today, Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced that Cyan Bass received a 48-month prison sentence after being convicted of one count of Criminal Mischief in the First Degree, one count of Arson in the First Degree, Attempted Assault in the First Degree, one count of Unlawful Possession of an Explosive Device and one count of riot. Bass pleaded guilty to all charges prior to conviction and sentencing.

By pleading guilty, Bass admitted to unlawfully, knowingly, and intentionally damaging property valued over $1,000, damaging protected property by setting a fire, attempting to cause serious physical injury to another person by means of a dangerous weapon, possessing a destructive device, and engaging in tumultuous and violent conduct with more than five people.

According to information presented in court, there was a protest that escalated to violence on September 23, 2020. Cyan Bass and his co-defendant Hannah Lilly were involved in the violence.

During the course of the riot, Bass used a wrist rocket slingshot to damage multiple windows in the Justice Center and then used a flammable liquid to set the building on fire. The fire and damaged windows resulted in more than $46,000 of damage. When police moved forward to disperse the riot and put out the fire Bass ran into the area of Chapman and Lownsdale Square. Bass then ignited a Molotov cocktail and threw it in the direction of police officers.

In requesting that the court impose the agreed upon sentence, Senior Deputy District Attorney Nathan Vasquez said, “These violent actions endangered the lives and safety of those inside of the Justice Center and the officers present that night. These criminal actions do not reflect the values of this community and will not be tolerated.”

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office would like to recognize and thank the following agencies for their assistance with the investigation and prosecution of this case: Portland Police Bureau, PPB Detective Meredith Hopper, Portland Fire Bureau, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.

